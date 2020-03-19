Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%.

BILI stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura upped their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.