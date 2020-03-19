BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTC opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $365.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.26. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66.

BSTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

