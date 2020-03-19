bitUSD Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $430.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00011944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.02560017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00197846 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,155,310 tokens. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

