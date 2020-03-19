BMO Capital Markets Cuts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$44.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.56.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$33.95. 3,794,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$33.00 and a 52 week high of C$46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

