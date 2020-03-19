Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$184.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$205.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$204.00.

BYD traded up C$0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$154.83. 110,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$211.40. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$125.01 and a 12 month high of C$231.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

