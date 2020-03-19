Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Upgraded by AltaCorp Capital to “Outperform”

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) was upgraded by investment analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$205.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$200.00. AltaCorp Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$204.00.

Shares of TSE BYD traded up C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$154.83. 110,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,288. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.85. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$125.01 and a 1 year high of C$231.52.

