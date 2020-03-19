Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$230.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$250.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$204.00.

TSE BYD traded up C$0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$154.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,288. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 40.85. Boyd Group Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$125.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$231.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

