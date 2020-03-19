Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Briscoe Group’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80. Briscoe Group has a 52 week low of A$3.03 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of A$3.97 ($2.82). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.33.

Get Briscoe Group alerts:

About Briscoe Group

Briscoe Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of homeware and sporting goods in New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Homeware and Sporting Goods. It operates under the Briscoes Homeware, Living & Giving, and Rebel Sport brand names. As of January 27, 2019, the company operated a network of 46 bricks and mortar stores, including 13 fulfilment hubs in the homewares sector; and 38 stores, including 9 fulfilment hubs in the sporting goods sector.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Briscoe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briscoe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.