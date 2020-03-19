Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Briscoe Group’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80. Briscoe Group has a 52 week low of A$3.03 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of A$3.97 ($2.82). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.33.
About Briscoe Group
