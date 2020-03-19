Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Receives $29.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

BFST has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.64. 181,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,183. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.24. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

