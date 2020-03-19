Bytom Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.91 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $57.32 million and approximately $18.91 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, EXX, FCoin and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00635996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007955 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, CoinEx, Cryptopia, FCoin, Bibox, Gate.io, RightBTC, BigONE, Huobi, CoinEgg, EXX, Kucoin, ZB.COM, BitMart, LBank, OTCBTC, CoinTiger and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

