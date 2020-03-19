CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAE. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Shares of CAE traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,220. CAE has a 1-year low of C$14.37 and a 1-year high of C$42.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

