CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.63. 1,927,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.05. CAE has a 12-month low of C$14.37 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

