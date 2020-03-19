Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.17.

CNQ traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,602,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total value of C$210,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 687,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80. Insiders sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,357 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

