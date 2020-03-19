Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) received a C$1.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJ. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.23.

CJ stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.39. 993,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,439. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 million and a PE ratio of 0.70.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

