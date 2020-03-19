Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Posts Earnings Results

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHMA. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chiasma from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $373,124.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

