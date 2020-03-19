CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. CIM Commercial Trust had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 246.93%.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $6.41 on Thursday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

