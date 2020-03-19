Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODA opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coda Octopus Group has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

In other news, Director G Tyler Runnels sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

