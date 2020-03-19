Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,531 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Community Bank System worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,019,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,308,000 after acquiring an additional 96,390 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 495,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.25. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

