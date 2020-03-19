Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 305,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,693. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$4.48 and a twelve month high of C$8.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. The stock has a market cap of $403.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

