Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives $5.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CNSL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $308.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.65. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $331.04 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 11.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

