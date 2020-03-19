Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

CWCO stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 12.89. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

