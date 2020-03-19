ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CFRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. 1,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,473. ContraFect has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

