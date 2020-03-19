ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($1.62), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.20 million.

CTRA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 8,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

