Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Insider Barbara White Buys 15,606 Shares

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) insider Barbara White purchased 15,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 736,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $272.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $8.09.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.66% and a negative net margin of 197.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.
Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.