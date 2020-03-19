Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Insider Barbara White Buys 15,606 Shares

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) insider Barbara White purchased 15,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 736,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $272.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.66% and a negative net margin of 197.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRBP. BidaskClub cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

