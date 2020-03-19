CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $2.35 on Thursday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on CorMedix from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

