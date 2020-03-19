Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on Corus Entertainment and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

TSE:CJR.B traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.02. 1,727,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.51. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$2.79 and a one year high of C$8.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.16.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

