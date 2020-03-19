Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 246.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJR.B. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on Corus Entertainment and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

CJR.B stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.02. 1,727,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.16. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$2.79 and a one year high of C$8.11. The company has a market cap of $463.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.51.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

