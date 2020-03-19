Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Announces Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,061.22% and a negative return on equity of 152.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

CUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.