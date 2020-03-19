Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin Sells 9,000 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$39,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$65,700.

Shares of DPM stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,253. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.20. The stock has a market cap of $868.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$3.20 and a twelve month high of C$6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.50%.

DPM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.10.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

