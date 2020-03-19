Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00.

EFSI remained flat at $$28.00 during trading on Thursday. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.59%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

