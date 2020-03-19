Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. Ecolab also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.33-6.53 EPS.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $156.85. The stock had a trading volume of 98,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $143.61 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.64.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

