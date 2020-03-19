Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$142.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE EQB traded down C$1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.02. 78,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,856. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$52.14 and a twelve month high of C$121.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total transaction of C$113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$242,385. Also, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total value of C$231,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,902. Insiders have sold a total of 3,542 shares of company stock worth $387,102 in the last ninety days.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

