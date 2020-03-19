Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Announces Earnings Results

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. Establishment Labs updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $300.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

