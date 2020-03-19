Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Announces Earnings Results

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.38 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 1,134,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $4,345,709.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

