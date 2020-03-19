Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives $40.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

FOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $6,370,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. 2,025,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,957. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. FOX has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

