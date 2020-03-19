FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 169.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $314.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

