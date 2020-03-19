Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Earl C. Shanks Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.88. 2,693,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,378. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

