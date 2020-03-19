Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Garda Diversified Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

Shares of Garda Diversified Property Fund stock opened at A$1.07 ($0.76) on Thursday. Garda Diversified Property Fund has a 52 week low of A$1.30 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $243.58 million and a PE ratio of 11.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.40.

Get Garda Diversified Property Fund alerts:

In other Garda Diversified Property Fund news, insider Matthew Madsen acquired 79,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,929.58 ($75,127.36).

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Garda Diversified Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Diversified Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.