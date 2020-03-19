General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,293,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $327,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after buying an additional 1,072,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

