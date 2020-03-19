General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GIS. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,293,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

