Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative net margin of 117.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

