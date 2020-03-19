Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $4.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.70.
GSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
GSS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. 731,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,504. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.97.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,856 shares in the last quarter.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
