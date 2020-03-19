Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $4.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

GSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. 731,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,504. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,856 shares in the last quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.