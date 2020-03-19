Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives $2.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 4,037,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,586. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 3,126,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $781,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 83,532,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,883,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 483,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $580,560.00. Insiders bought a total of 4,782,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,041 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

