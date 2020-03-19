Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Director Larry M. Venturelli Acquires 8,100 Shares

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 2,692,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 207,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 48.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 96,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 502,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

