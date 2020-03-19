Grid+ (GRID) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $170.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.02560017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00197846 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

Grid+ launched on July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

