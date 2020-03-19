Grin (GRIN) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00007836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, LBank, KuCoin and Coinall. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $18.07 million and approximately $35.13 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 36,933,720 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Hotbit, LBank, KuCoin, Bisq, Coinall and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

