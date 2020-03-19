Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

GES stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.80. 13,276,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. Guess? has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $415.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.19 million. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 29.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 179.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

