Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th.
GES stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.80. 13,276,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. Guess? has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $415.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.73.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 29.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 179.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
