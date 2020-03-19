Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Issues Earnings Results

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 99 ($1.30) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $299.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

