HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HC2 had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.90 million.

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.91. HC2 has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCHC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of HC2 from $12.50 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

