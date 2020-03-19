Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Shares of HCFT opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 26.74, a current ratio of 26.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.39%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.